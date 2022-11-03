FILE - Then-CBS president Leslie Moonves attends the CBS Network 2015 Programming Upfront at The Tent at Lincoln Center on May 13, 2015, in New York. CBS and the former president Moonves will pay $30.5 million as part of an agreement with the New York attorney general's office to compensate the network's shareholders, as part of an insider trading investigation and for concealing sexual assault allegations against Moonves, announced Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)