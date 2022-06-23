FILE - Crager Boardman, from Brattleboro, Vt., receives a shot at a flu vaccine clinic in Brattleboro on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, a federal advisory panel says Americans 65 and older should get newer, souped-up flu vaccines. The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines for seniors, whose weakened immune systems don’t respond as well to traditional shots. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP, File)