FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, a county election worker scans mail-in ballots at a tabulating area at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. The U.S. Census says more than two-thirds of U.S. citizens cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential election. And 7 out of 10 who voted did so by mail or at a polling place before Election Day. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)