Volunteers of the civil protection load humanitarian aid onto a truck for the victims affected by the Russian invasion in Saint-Cloud, west of Paris, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Charities say they cannot send humanitarian aid into Ukraine through normal channels, with ports blocked and roads made treacherous by bombings. Even the International Committee of the Red Cross is concerned by the conflict being carried out in densely populated areas and the dangers that poses to children, the sick and the elderly. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)