FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis June 25, 2021. Chauvin, serving time for the 2020 murder of George Floyd, pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion on Friday, March 17, 2023. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)