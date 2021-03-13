FILE - In this Thursday, May 2, 2019 file photo, Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge in Donna, Texas. President Joe Biden’s administration is refusing to allow lawyers who inspect facilities where immigrant children are detained to enter a Border Patrol tent in Texas where agents are holding hundreds of youths. The attorneys say they were allowed to speak to children at the facility in Donna on Thursday, March 11, 2021 but were denied the chance to see the areas where the youths were being held. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)