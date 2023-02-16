FILE - The remnants of a large balloon descend after it was struck by a missile from an F-22 fighter jet over the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina near Myrtle Beach, Feb. 4, 2023. China's ceremonial parliament has accused American lawmakers of trampling on the sovereignty of other nations after the U.S. passed a measure condemning a suspected Chinese spy balloon's intrusion into U.S. airspace. (Chad Fish via AP, File)