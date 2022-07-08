FILE - China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Gen. Li Zuocheng, center, speaks during a meeting with U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, not shown, at the Bayi Building in Beijing on Aug. 16, 2016. China has demanded the U.S. cease military "collusion" with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries, whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool, File)