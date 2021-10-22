President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone Theater, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Baltimore, with moderator Anderson Cooper. China on Friday, Oct. 22, said there is “no room” for compromise or concessions over the issue of Taiwan, following a comment by U.S. President Biden that the U.S. is committed to defending the island if it is attacked. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)