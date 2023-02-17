FILE - The Milwaukee skyline is pictured on Sept. 6, 2022. For the cities and towns that have challenged their 2020 census population figures, claiming residents within their boundaries were overlooked during the nation's head count three years ago, victories have been mostly small in size. A dozen or so municipalities have had the results of their appeals made public by the U.S. Census Bureau. And even with just small gains of several hundred residents, cities like Milwaukee are taking what they can get. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)