FILE - U.S. Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein, meets with Outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in Beirut, Lebanon, June 14, 2022. President Joe Biden's point man for global energy problems knows, he says, that transitioning away from the climate-wrecking pollution of fossil fuels is the only way to go. As a U.S. energy adviser, Amos Hochstein advocates urgently for renewable energy, for energy-smart thermostats and heat pumps. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)