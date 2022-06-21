FILE - Houston Baptist guard Darius Lee (23) jumps for a layup during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. Lee was killed and eight other people were wounded Monday, June 20, 2022 in an early-morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem, New York City police said. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, file)