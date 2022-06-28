FILE - A health worker administers a dose of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in Norristown, Pa. on Dec. 7, 2021. In a reversal for President Joe Biden, a federal appeals court in New Orleans on Monday, June 27, 2022, agreed to reconsider its own April ruling that allowed the administration to require federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)