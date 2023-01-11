FILE - Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted and sentenced to death for carrying out the Boston Marathon bombing attack on April 15, 2013, that killed three people and injured more than 260, is pictured in this photograph released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on April 19, 2013. Tsarnaev's attorney urged a federal appeals court on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, to throw out the 29-year-old’s death sentence over juror misconduct claims just months after his capital punishment was revived by the nation’s highest court. (FBI via AP, File)