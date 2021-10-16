In this combination photo, Virginia gubernatorial candidates, Democrat Terry McAuliffe left, and Republican Glenn Youngkin appear during the Virginia FREE leadership luncheon, in McLean, Va., on Sept. 1, 2021. When Donald Trump rallied Republicans this week to vote for Glenn Youngkin for governor in Virginia, the former president called into a rally of diehard supporters. That may be the closest he gets to campaigning in the most closely-watched election of 2021(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)