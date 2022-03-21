FILE - Members of the Ohio Senate Government Oversight Committee hear testimony on a new map of state congressional districts in this file photo from Nov. 16, 2021, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. The surprising advantage Democrats gained during the torturous process of rewriting the nation’s congressional maps may be short lived. North Carolina and Ohio are already poised to redraw their maps in the next few years. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File)