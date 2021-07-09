Alex Berrios, left, and Devon Murphy-Anderson, right, co-founders of the nonprofit Mi Vecino, coach newly hired staff members on how best to approach people and convince them to register to vote on June 24, 2021, in Kissimmee, Fla. Their group, and other advocacy organizations affiliated with Democrats, are trying to engage Latino voters earlier and build lasting relationships after Republicans gained ground with voters in some Latino communities during last year's presidential and congressional races. (AP Photo/Will Weissert)