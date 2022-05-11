Anti-scaling fencing blocks off the stairs to the Supreme Court, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Washington.Abortion legislation facing a Senate test vote would enshrine into federal law the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Senate Democrats are moving quickly to try to codify the 50-year-old ruling after a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggested the court is poised to overturn the case (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)