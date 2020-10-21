FILE - In this April 8, 2020, file photo, a City of Milwaukee Election Commission worker processes absentee ballots for the state's primary election, in downtown Milwaukee. Democrats and their allies said Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, they will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether absentee ballots in battleground Wisconsin that are received up to six days after the election can be counted — a move being fought by Republicans who have opposed other attempts across the country to expand voting. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)