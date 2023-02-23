FILE - Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, leads a hearing about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Aug. 3, 2022. Democrats recently celebrated the 100th judicial confirmation of Joe Biden's presidency and are clamoring for more. To make it happen, some are flirting with ending a century-long Senate practice that a "blue slip" from a senator could make or break a nomination.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)