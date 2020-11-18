This combination of file photos shows from left, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C. on Feb. 29, 2020, in Columbia, S.C., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., on July 24, 2020, in Washington and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., on March 3, 2020, in Washington. Hoyer and No. 3 party leader Clyburn, Congress’ highest ranking Black member, were reelected to their positions, like Pelosi without opposition on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.