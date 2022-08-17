FILE - Members of the U.S. Secret Service Counter Assault Team walk through the Rotunda as they and other federal police forces responded as violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Top congressional Democrats are demanding that the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general hand over information on deleted Secret Service text messages related to the Jan. 6, 2012 attack on the Capitol, accusing him of using delay tactics to stonewall their investigation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)