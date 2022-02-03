FILE - An oil tanker is moored off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Technology to hide a ship's location previously available only to the world's militaries is spreading fast through the global maritime industry as governments from Iran to Venezuela — and the rogue shipping companies they depend on to move their petroleum products — look for stealthier ways to circumvent U.S. sanctions. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)