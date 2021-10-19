FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk speaks in Nashville, Tenn. Progressive prosecutors around the country are increasingly declaring they just won't enforce some GOP-backed state laws, a strategy at work in response to some of the most controversial new changes in recent years. Funk has made a habit of resisting GOP-passed laws. He says enforcing them would "do little to promote public health, and even less to promote public safety." (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)