FILE - In this image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the city of Memphis, Tenn., Tyre Nichols leans against a car after a brutal attack by five Memphis Police officers on Jan. 7, in Memphis. Documents released Thursday, March 2, showed that two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical technicians who were fired and had their licenses suspended for failing to give aid to Nichols for 19 minutes while he struggled with injuries from being brutally beaten by police did not check his vital signs or perform other basic medical examinations. (City of Memphis via AP, File)