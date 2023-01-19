FILE - President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. Questioned for a lawsuit, former President Donald Trump hurled insults and threatened to sue the columnist who accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s, according to excerpts of his testimony unsealed by a court on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )