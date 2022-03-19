In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a screen showing Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, meets with U.S. President Joe Biden via a video call on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Beijing, China. Face to face by video, Joe Biden laid out to Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Liu Bin/Xinhua via AP)