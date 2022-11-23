FILE - A marquee in downtown Atlanta displays the word "vote" on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Voters deciding to split their tickets or buck their party altogether may have helped Democrats mount a stronger-than-expected performance in the recent midterm elections. AP VoteCast is an extensive survey of this year’s electorate. The survey underscores how voters were selective in their choices despite today’s starkly polarized political climate. Party preferences aside, they often rewarded candidates seen as mainstream while rejecting those viewed as too extreme. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)