FILE - Forensic assistant Laurentiu Bigu, left, and investigator Ryan Parraz from the Los Angeles County coroner's office cover the body of a homeless man found dead on a sidewalk in Los Angeles on April 18, 2022. The 60-year-old man died from the effects of methamphetamine, according to his autopsy report. Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. went up slightly in 2022 after two big leaps during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)