Vehicles move freely along the M4 artery road at Langley, with cars left heading toward London, about 20 miles (32 Km) outside the capital on what would normally be a busy commute location, the morning after new coronavirus restrictions were imposed, early Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021. Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out further measures as part of a seven week lockdown period in England in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)