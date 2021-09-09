FILE— In this June 5, 2018 file photograph, Ethel Kennedy, widow of Senator Robert F. Kennedy who was assassinated during his 1968 presidential campaign, watches a video about her late husband during the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights awards ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington. In a brief statement released on Twitter by her daughter, lawyer and activist Kerry Kennedy, Ethel Kennedy said bluntly Tuesday Sept. 7, 2021 that her husband's assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, "should not be paroled." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)