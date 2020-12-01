FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer say they have submitted an application for conditional approval of their coronavirus vaccine with the European Medicines Agency. The two companies said Tuesday, Dec. 1 that the submission, which occurred Monday, completes the rolling review process they initiated with the agency on Oct. 6. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, file)