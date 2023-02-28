FILE - Former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a press conference in Washington, May 16, 2006. Lawyers for former Roman Catholic Cardinal McCarrick filed a motion Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, to dismiss a case charging him with sexually assaulting a boy decades ago, saying the 92-year-old once-powerful American prelate has dementia and is not competent to stand trial. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)