FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2012, file photo, Republican U.S Senate candidate Todd Akin addresses supporters during a campaign event in Kansas City, Mo. Akin, whose comment that women's bodies have a way of avoiding pregnancies in cases of "legitimate rape" sunk his bid for the U.S. Senate and became a cautionary tale for other GOP candidates, has died. He was 74. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)