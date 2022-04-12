FILE - This photo combo if images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice, respectively, shows Adam Dean Fox, left, and Barry Croft Jr. On Friday, April 8, 2022, jurors acquitted two men of all charges in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but couldn’t reach verdicts against the two alleged leaders, Fox and Croft. (Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice via AP)