FILE - President Joe Biden signs the Democrats' landmark climate change and health care bill in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Aug. 16, 2022, as from left, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., watch. After decades of failed attempts, Democrats passed legislation that aims to reign in the soaring costs of drugs for some Americans. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)