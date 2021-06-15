FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. According to a report by researchers from Johns Hopkins University published in the Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday, June 14, 2021, a small study offers the first hint that an extra dose of COVID-19 vaccines just might give some organ transplant recipients a needed boost in protection. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)