In this Nov. 9, 2018 photo provided by Nikese Toussaint, Jean-Dickens Toussaint and his wife Abigail Michael Toussaint pose for a photo at their wedding in Pompano Beach, Florida. Nikese Toussaint says that gangs in Haiti kidnapped the U.S. couple and a third person traveling with them on March 18, and that the gang is demanding $200,000 for each person. (Nikese Toussaint via AP)