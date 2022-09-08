FILE - This 2018 photo provided by Amylyx shows the company's co-founders Joshua Cohen, left, and Justin Klee in Cambridge, Mass. on Sept. 2, 2022. A closely watched experimental drug for Lou Gehrig’s disease is getting an unusual second look from U.S. regulators on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, amid intense pressure to approve the treatment for patients with the fatal illness. Patients and their families have rallied behind the drug from Amylyx Pharma, launching an aggressive lobbying campaign and enlisting members of Congress to push the Food and Drug Administration to grant approval. (Amylyx via AP, File)