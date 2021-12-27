Wanda Olson poses for a photo, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Villa Rica, Ga. When Olson’s son-in-law died in March after contracting COVID-19, she and her daughter had to grapple with more than just their sudden grief. They had to come up with money for a cremation. Even without a funeral, the bill came to nearly $2,000, a hefty sum that Olson initially covered. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)