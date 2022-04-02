FILE - President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden, his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden after being sworn-in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2021. A federal grand jury has heard testimony in recent months about Hunter Biden’s income and payments he received while serving on the board of an Ukraine energy company. That's according to two people familiar with the probe. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)