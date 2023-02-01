FILE - Marine Gen. John Allen, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 20, 2012. The Justice Department has dropped its probe of Allen, a retired four-star general, for his role in an alleged illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, according to a statement provided by his attorney on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)