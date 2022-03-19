FILE - In this April 16, 2018, photo, a guard tower stands above the Lee Correctional Institution, a maximum security prison in Bishopville, S.C. South Carolina has given the greenlight to firing-squad executions. The method was codified into state law last year after a decade-long pause in carrying out the death sentence over the state's inability to procure lethal injection drugs. State prison officials said Friday, March 18, 2022, that renovations have been completed on the death chamber in Columbia to allow for a firing squad. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)