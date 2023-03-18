FILE - This undated photo provided by the Grapevine Texas Police Department shows, Larry Rendall Brock Jr. The retired Air Force officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol dressed in combat gear and carried zip-tie handcuffs into the Senate gallery was sentenced on Friday, March 17, 2023, to two years in prison. Brock joined other rioters on the Senate floor only minutes after then-Vice President Mike Pence, senators and their staff evacuated the chamber to escape the mob attacking the building on Jan. 6, 2021. (GrapevineTexas Police Department via AP)