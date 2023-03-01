FILE - Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference, in New York on July 2, 2020. Maxwell says a federal appeals court should reverse her conviction on charges that she joined and enabled the sexual abuse that Epstein committed on scores of teenagers and young women. The arguments her lawyers submitted Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals largely repeated claims she unsuccessfully made to a trial judge who sent her to prison for 20 years.( AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)