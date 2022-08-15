FILE - Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. A lawyer for Giuliani says he will not appear as scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)