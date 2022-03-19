FILE - Phil Strach, an attorney for Republican legislators, questions state Rep. Destin Hall, a top Republican redistricting official, during a partisan gerrymandering trial on Jan. 5, 2022, at Campbell University School of Law in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina’s Republican legislative leaders have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to curtail state courts’ powers to intervene in the drawing of congressional districts, Friday, March 18 2022, as part of an ongoing battle over electoral maps. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)