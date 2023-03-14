FILE - Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, presides over the Tennessee Senate on the first day of the legislative session, Jan. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. On Thursday, March 9, 2023, McNally apologized after revelations that he interacted on social media with nearly nude photos of a young gay model, in addition to more posts by the man and other LGBTQ personalities, even as the lawmaker has led a Senate that has passed bills targeting the LGBTQ community. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)