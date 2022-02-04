FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chair of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney walk in the Capitol Rotunda at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney has been setting multiple personal fund-raising records despite a GOP backlash for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and for not relenting in her public criticism of Trump. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)