Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain this afternoon. High around 50F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain likely. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.